Highway worker dies when struck by 18-wheeler in work zone

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana highway worker died when he was struck by an 18-wheeler in Lincoln Parish.
It happened Tuesday morning on Louisiana Highway 563 just south of Interstate 20 at Simsboro, according to Louisiana State Police.
The initial investigation indicates a 2014 Freightliner truck was parked blocking the northbound lane of LA 563 to allow workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to replace a road sign, said Master Trooper Michael Reichardt, of State Police Troop F.
LaDOTD employee Johnny Cole, 50, of West Monroe, was standing behind the Freightliner when a northbound 2019 International Harvester 18-wheeler approached the work area.
The rig’s driver, 42-year-old Ruston resident Michael Moore, told authorities he did not notice the LaDOTD truck stopped in the northbound lane of travel and was unable to stop.
The International Harvester struck Cole then ran into the rear of the Freightliner.
Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Lincoln Parish coroner’s office.
Moore, who was not hurt, has been cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle.
A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis.
- Motorists should use caution and slow down when approaching highway work zones, troopers say.
- Drivers also should be alert to and obey posted speed limits, warning signs and flagmen directions.
- Motorists should also be sober, resist distractions and remain aware of their surroundings.
- Above all else, troopers say, drivers should expect the unexpected because highway workers, work vehicles and equipment might enter your lane of travel or suddenly come to a stop.
Troop F has investigated 18 fatal crashes that have resulted in 23 deaths this year.
