First Alert: Rain and storms increase late Wednesday into Wednesday night

Our next round of showers and storms will impact the ArkLaTex late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Even though the threat is low, a few strong to severe storms will be possible during this time.
An upper-level storm system will help trigger scattered to widely scattered showers and storms along a cold front that will be stationed just north of the ArkLaTex. These showers and storms will drop south into the area Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Some of the strongest storms could pose a risk of severe weather.
Overall, Wednesday will be a hot and humid day. Most of the day will be dry. Even though a few showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, our rain and storm chances won’t start to pick up until Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Rain and storms will fire up along a cold front just north of the ArkLaTex and drop south across the northern half of the area during this time. Places along and north of I-20 will have the best storm chances late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The storms will likely start to weaken and move out of the area Thursday morning. Here’s the very latest timing of the storms with FutureTrack below.
There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather for the I-20 corridor and points to the north Wednesday through Wednesday night. A SLIGHT risk of severe weather is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. Overall, the threat of severe weather will likely remain low. Widespread or significant severe weather is not expected at this time. The main threat with the strongest storms will likely be strong to damaging wind gusts. Large hail and locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. The tornado threat will likely remain very low.
Widespread rainfall totals across the northern half of the area Wednesday through Thursday will be between 1-2″+ of rain. Rainfall totals south of I-20 will likely be less than an inch. Here’s the latest rainfall projection from the European model.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be tracking more heat and humidity than rain on Friday and Saturday. Summer officially begins on Friday and it’s definitely going to feel like it. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature.
The start of the weekend will be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s. A few afternoon showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It looks like Sunday will be in the cloudier and rainier half of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. Because of the clouds and rain, Sunday is not going to be as hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees. More wet weather will be possible early next week.
