First Alert: Rain and storms increase late Wednesday into Wednesday night

Overall, Wednesday will be a hot and humid day. Most of the day will be dry. Even though a few showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, our rain and storm chances won’t start to pick up until Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Rain and storms will fire up along a cold front just north of the ArkLaTex and drop south across the northern half of the area during this time. Places along and north of I-20 will have the best storm chances late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The storms will likely start to weaken and move out of the area Thursday morning. Here’s the very latest timing of the storms with FutureTrack below.