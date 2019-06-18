First Alert: A few stronger storms possible Wednesday

A cold front near the ArkLaTex Wednesday will bring our best rain chances of the week. Fewer storms and plenty of heat are likely as summer begins on Friday. Rain chances will pick back up and the heat will ease slightly heading into next week.
We’ll stay clear to partly cloudy tonight. A round of rain and storms may affect areas around I-30 late tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the low 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the day tomorrow. We’ll be very hot and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Showers and storms are expected to increase by late afternoon and evening around I-30 and gradually build southward through the overnight hours. Widespread severe weather isn’t likely, but isolated stronger storms capable of strong wind gusts and hail are possible.
A few storms may linger into Thursday morning, but only isolated instances of rain are expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the low 90s. Mostly dry weather is expected as summer arrives Friday. We’ll be seasonably hot with highs in the low 90s.
The weekend looks hot and humid. Only isolated rain is possible Saturday with more scattered showers and storms coming in on Sunday. We’ll stay in the low 90s for highs with overnight lows in the 70s.
Expect to see daily rain chances for early next week with afternoon highs mostly in the upper 80s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
