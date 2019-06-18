Fire damages house in Shreveport’s Westwood Park subdivision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire has damaged a residence in Shreveport's Westwood Park subdivision.
The fire in the 4700 block of Lyba Street was reported at 8:48 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The Fire Department had 11 units on the scene between Greenwood Lane and 5L Westwood Park Drive. That number has since fallen to seven.
Police dispatched four units to that location at 8:52 p.m. One remains on the scene.
There’s no immediate word on the extent of damage.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
