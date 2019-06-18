FATHER’S DAY FIGHT: Head of La. State Troopers Assoc. arrested after allegedly firing shot at daughter’s boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The executive director of the Louisiana State Troopers Association was arrested Sunday, June 16 after allegedly firing a gun during a family argument.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the Louisiana State Troopers Association building, located on Jefferson Highway, about shots being fired. When deputies got there, they spoke with David Young, 71, who reportedly admitted to firing one shot. After being read his rights and handcuffed, Young reportedly told deputies the firearm was in the desk drawer at reception. A black Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun was found and secured.
Deputies say they found one spent .380 casing near the driver side door of a car in the parking lot.
While questioning Young, he reportedly said he saw an unknown person inside the vehicle, which belongs to his daughter, Lauren Young, 35. Young says he asked his daughter if anyone was in the vehicle, to which she said no. Young then reportedly got the gun from the desk, went out to the vehicle, then pointed the gun at the person before recognizing him as his daughter’s boyfriend, Jody Mendel, 37.
Young says he told Mendel to get out of the car and on the ground because he believed no one was supposed to be in the car. Young reportedly held Mendel at gunpoint while he called 911, at which time Mendel began to run around the car. That’s when Young reportedly fire one round into the air. He says his intentions were to scare Mendel because he “wanted him to know not to come around his property.”
Deputies also spoke with Lauren, who was on site during the incident. She says she was cleaning at the office when her father became upset to learn Mendel, her child’s father, was in her car. She says her father grabbed the gun and pointed the gun at Mendel’s head, cursing at him and ordering him to get out of the car. She also says at some point, her father fired one round into the air, and that’s when Mendel took off running down Jefferson Highway. Lauren says her father does know what Mendel looks like because he has met him several times before and supposedly does not like him because he doesn’t take care of his child.
Mendel was located by deputies down the highway and was questioned about the incident. Mendel says he was sitting in the driver’s side back seat when Young approached him holding a black handgun. He says Young told him to get out of the car and get on the ground. Mendel says Young held him at gunpoint and wouldn’t let him leave. He says he tried to run, then heard the shot fired.
Deputies were able to watch a video of the incident from an anonymous source. The report from EBRSO says in the video, Young can be seen standing near the car, with Mendel sitting on the ground near the rear driver side door, with Lauren standing at the back of the car. Young can be seen pointing an object, which he admitted to being a gun, at Mendel. Lauren can be seen pleading with her father and walking towards him as if to intervene. After a couple of minutes, Mendel can be seen running away with Young chasing him. In the video, it appears Young aimed the gun somewhat above Mendel’s head when he fired.
Young is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Lauren was arrested during the incident for possession of schedule II and IV narcotics. The report states while questioning her about the incident, deputies saw an orange prescription bottle in her bra. Deputies asked her what was in the bottle. She told them is was her prescribed medicine and allowed deputies to look at the bottle, but after handing it to them, reportedly said, “It’s not my pills.”
The bottle was found to contain six 2 mg clonazepam pills and five 1 mg alprazolam pills, along with four smaller pieces inside as well. Lauren reported told deputies the pills were not prescribed to her.
The report goes on to say a black vial was also found in her bra containing about 0.15 g of methamphetamine.
Mendel was also arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.
The Louisiana State Troopers Association released the following statement about the incident:
“An unfortunate incident took place yesterday on LSTA property involving Mr. David Young and two other individuals. No one appears to have been injured as a result of the incident, and all three individuals were subsequently arrested. Since the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”
