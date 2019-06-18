Classic summer day ahead

Good morning! Today is going to be a classic summer day. It’s going to be hot and humid with a few afternoon downpours around. Our next best chance of rain will come late Wednesday through Wednesday night. A few showers and storms could linger into Thursday.
This morning is mild. Temperatures range from the mid 60s to near 70 degrees, so you’re probably not going to need a light jacket out the door. Go ahead and take your sunglasses and an umbrella. You’re probably not going to need the umbrella, though. It should be clear sailing for most this morning. However, a stray downpour or areas of fog can’t be ruled out. Widespread travel problems across the entire area are not expected this morning.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, you still don’t want to over do it outside this afternoon. Try to get any yard work done today this morning. With all the heat and humidity around, a few afternoon downpours can’t be ruled. Most of us will not get any heat relief from rain.
This evening will be warm and muggy. Temperatures will be slowly drop through the 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A few showers or storms can't be ruled out late tonight in Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be a hot and humid day. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Max heat indices could top 100 degrees. It’s also going to be breezy with a south wind at 10-15 mph. Most of Wednesday is going to be dry. A few showers and storms will be possible in the morning and the afternoon, but our rain and storm chances won’t start to pick up until Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Rain and storms will fire up along a cold front just north of the ArkLaTex and drop south across the northern half of the area during this time. Places along and north of I-20 will have the best storm chances late Wednesday into Wednesday night. A few strong storms capable of strong to damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain will be possible. The storms will likely move out of the area first thing Thursday morning.
The cold front will not push through the ArkLaTex, so Thursday is still going to be hot and humid. Highs will be near or above 90 degrees. Summer officially begins on Friday and it’s going to feel like it. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s.
The start of the weekend will be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s. A few afternoon showers and storms can't be ruled out. It looks like Sunday will be in the cloudier and rainier half of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday. Because of the clouds and rain, it's not going to be as hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees. More wet weather will be possible early next week.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
