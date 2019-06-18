Classic summer day ahead

Wednesday will be a hot and humid day. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Max heat indices could top 100 degrees. It’s also going to be breezy with a south wind at 10-15 mph. Most of Wednesday is going to be dry. A few showers and storms will be possible in the morning and the afternoon, but our rain and storm chances won’t start to pick up until Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Rain and storms will fire up along a cold front just north of the ArkLaTex and drop south across the northern half of the area during this time. Places along and north of I-20 will have the best storm chances late Wednesday into Wednesday night. A few strong storms capable of strong to damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain will be possible. The storms will likely move out of the area first thing Thursday morning.