Caddo commissioner wants welcome signs along Interstate 49

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo commissioner wants to put up signs welcoming drivers to the parish.
Commissioner Lyndon Johnson wants to spend $50,000 to put the welcome signs along Interstate 49. There would be one from the Arkansas side and one from the DeSoto Parish side.
The parish would have to submit the plans to Louisiana highway department for approval.
“So much we get negative news about what’s going on here, but this would be something positive," says Johnson.
"They’ll be real nice with flags, just something to take pride in Shreveport. It can be a landmark coming from both the north and the south.”
During Monday’s work session, commissioners passed the measure to Thursday for introduction.
Because it is an ordinance, it will requite two readings.
