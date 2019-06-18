Authorities seek assault suspect whom they consider to be armed, dangerous

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches authorities have identified the south Louisiana man who dove into Cane River Lake to avoid being captured.
He is 33-year-old Valere DeWayne Frazier, of West Lawn Drive in Slidell.
Frazier is the primary suspect in an aggravated assault case and has warrants for his arrest through the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He should be considered to be armed and dangerous, the Natchitoches Police Department reports.
The quest to find Frazier began with reports of gunfire near the 700 block of Abbie Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The suspect ran when officers arrived. Police reported then seeing him dive into the lake.
Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents helped search for the suspect, whom witnesses identified as Frazier.
Authorities urge anyone who sees Frazier or knows anything about the case to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Townson, of the department’s criminal investigation division, at (318) 357-3852.
All calls shall be kept confidential.
Anonymous tips also can be submitted by smartphone by using the Police Department’s Tipsoft product. Download the free application to send the tip.
Or text via Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.
