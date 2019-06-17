Wiley College creating career closet for students

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) -Wiley College is renovating its Career Center this summer and also creating something new for students — a career closet.
The closet will allow students to come in, pick out a professional outfit for an interview and keep it all for free. The new career center and career closet will officially open for students on Aug. 14.
“I think this is definitely a big deal for our students,” said Career Center Director Kendra Sharp. “(They’ll ) be able to come over to the career closet, and get what they need so they can feel confident in their interviews, class presentations and anything else that they have to do.”
Sharp says they will also help teach students about what they should be wearing for work and work related events while they are in college and after college.
She says the idea for the closet came up last semester after the school partnered with JCPenney for an event. Students were able to pick out professional clothing, and Sharp realized they need something permanent on campus.
Tytana Burton is a rising junior at Wiley College and plans to take advantage of the closet in the fall.
"For me personally I’m just grateful to be able to just walk across the yard and go to a building where I can just grab anything of any color for any interview, so I just really appreciate them having that here at Wiley," she said.
Sharp says they are accepting donations for the closet. Right now they need men’s and women’s clothing in all sizes and they are looking specifically for sports jackets, blazers, skirts, dresses, suits and ties in colors like black, blue, navy and tan.
If you have clothing you would like to donate you can email Sharp at ksharp1@wileyc.edu to set up a time to drop your items off.
