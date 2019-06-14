Whataburger sells majority interest to merchant bank

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (KLTV) – Whataburger has sold a majority interest in the company to merchant bank, BDT Capital Partners, LLC.
The restaurant chain announced the news Friday.
“Whataburger has grown significantly over the years. And, in order to keep satisfying our customers, we’ve been exploring different options to expand the brand and introduce it to new audiences. We’ve gone through this process purposefully and diligently because we wanted to find a partner who honors our values, culture and 69-year legacy of family tradition,” Whataburger President/CEO Preston Atkinson said.
Whataburger is also making changes to its leadership.
Ed Nelson, the company’s current chief financial officer and controller, will be promoted to president. Leonard Mazzocco, current vice president of business operations, will become senior vice president and chief operating officer. Additional leadership dates were announced via the company’s website.
The company focuses on made-to-order burger and has been in operation since 1950, when Harmon Dobson opened the first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas. Whataburger now has 828 locations in 10 states.
The Whataburger headquarters will remain in San Antonio.
