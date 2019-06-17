Travel advisory: Wreck impacts traffic on part of I-49

By Curtis Heyen | June 16, 2019 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 10:51 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An accident impacted travel on part of Interstate 49 in Shreveport.

The wreck was on southbound I-49 just north of East 70th Street.

Motorists traveling south on I-49 were encouraged to exit at Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road to avoid the accident scene.

Shreveport Fire Department had seven units on the scene of the wreck that was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That number has since dropped to four.

Five police units were at the same location; that number now stands at three.

There’s no immediate word on how the accident happened nor on whether anyone has been hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

