Texarkana resident identified as victim of fatal wreck

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana, Ark., resident is the man who died in a one-vehicle accident in Miller County early Thursday morning, authorities say.
Arkansas State Police have identified him as 24-year-old Kevin Pickens.
He was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger north in the 2700 block of Miller County Road 70 when the wreck happened at 1:57 a.m. that date, according to a preliminary crash summary.
When the truck ran off the road to the left, the front-passenger side struck a brick mailbox.
The impact caused the truck to rotate clockwise and roll.
It rolled back onto the pavement before again traveling off the roadway to the left.
Deputies who responded to the accident found the pickup on the side of Miller County Road 70 and evidence that it been involved in a collision with multiple mailboxes.
The collision resulted in significant damage to the vehicle as it traveled more than 300 feet along the side of Miller County 70, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
"Deputies searched the immediate area and were unable to locate Mr. Pickens, who deputies believed had left the scene after the accident. Information received reflected that Mr. Pickens had contacted persons by cellphone shortly after the accident.”
More than a dozen hours after the fatal wreck, a man was found dead in the Genoa area off Miller County Road 70.
About 4:15 p.m., a relative of Pickens reported discovering his body about 30 feet off the road and about 400 feet from where the truck had been found.
There was no apparent indication of foul play at the accident scene nor where Pickens’ body was found.
His body was transported to the Arkansas medical examiner’s office in Little Rock to determine the cause and manner of Pickens’ death.
