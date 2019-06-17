Summer heat, humidity and storms continue this week

An unsettled weather pattern continues this week although rain and storm coverage may vary significantly from day to day. Our next best shot at scattered to widespread storms looks like it's around midweek. Otherwise expect seasonably hot and humid conditions with summer officially arriving on Friday.
We’ll be partly cloudy tonight. A few isolated showers or storms are possible into this evening mainly across NW Louisiana. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the low 70s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with more isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Showers and storms should become more numerous Wednesday into Thursday as an upper level storm system and cold front brush by the area. A few strong storms with gusty wind will be possible. Temperatures will stay around 90.
Summer officially arrives Friday and it will feel like it with temperatures in the 90s. Rain looks limited, but a stray shower or storm is possible. We’ll stay hot and humid over the weekend with the best shot at rain coming in on Sunday.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
