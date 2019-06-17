SPD searching for missing elderly woman

Julia Jamerson, 77, was reported lost by a family member.
By KSLA Digital Team | June 17, 2019 at 9:10 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 9:20 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has issued an alert for a missing woman.

Julia Jamerson, 77, has not been seen since Sunday evening around 8 p.m in the 1800 block of Booker T. Washington. She was seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and black pants.

Jamerson is 5'7", weighs about 140 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

She drives a 1998 beige Toyota Corolla with the license plate YDE 641.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Julia Jamerson, is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318 673-7300 option #3.

