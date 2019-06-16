Sheriff’s Office: One person drowns in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV)- The Panola County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person drowned Saturday evening at the swimming area at Lake Murvaul.
According to Sheriff Kevin Lake, they received a 911 call around 4:00 this afternoon reporting a possible drowning. The Sheriff’s Office had officers respond along with Constable Brian Murff with the Sheriff’s Office boat. Local game wardens and game wardens from neighboring counties also responded.
Lake says, dive teams from neighboring agencies in Louisiana responded and recovered the victims body at approximately 7:20 Saturday evening.
Officers are working to confirm the victims identity at this time.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.