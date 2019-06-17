Predatory lending rates: Commissioner wants to halt pay-day loan permits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Commissioner wants the City of Shreveport to temporarily suspend all permits to new pay-day loan shops and pawn shops.
Commissioner Steven Jackson filed the proposal, according to the work session agenda. The commission plans to discuss the matter at Monday’s work session meeting at 3:30 P.M.
Resolution No. 50 says payday loan shops offer predatory lending rates that are dangerous to lower income people. It suggests that high-interest loans contribute to poverty.
It also takes aim at pawn shops.
The resolution seeks to encourage other city leaders against issuing permits until there’s a plan to address poverty.
