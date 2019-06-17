Operation Broken Heart: 19 arrested in Mississippi for sex crimes against children

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - An effort to identify child sex offenders across the country resulted in 19 Mississippi residents being arrested. Of the 19 arrested, nine have been convicted, including one South Mississippi woman.
Kristina Lynn Crosse, 31 of Pass Christian, is the only South Mississippi resident sentenced as a result of this operation. She was sentenced to serve nine years in prison on one count of gratification of lust. Two others from South Mississippi have been charged but not yet convicted.
Operation Broken Heart is an effort to identify child sex offenders across the country. The two-month effort led by the U.S. Department of Justice included all 61 Internet Crimes Against Children task forces across the country.
The joint effort targeted multiple crimes, including suspects who have produced, distributed, received, and/or possessed child pornography; engaged in online enticement for sexual purposes; engaged in sex trafficking of children; and traveled across state lines or to other countries and sexually abused children.
In Mississippi during the months of April and May, the ICAC task force examined over 33 terabytes of electronic media, made 19 arrests, hosted six training courses to approximately 430 law enforcement officers and prosecutors, conducted three public awareness presentations, and led 19 internet safety presentations reaching 2,400 children and adults.
In addition to Crose’s conviction, six other Mississippi residents were convicted during the two-month operation. They include:
- William Eugene Wicker, Jr., 41, of Vicksburg, sentenced to serve five years on one count of child exploitation;
- Benjamin Adam McDonald, age 33, of Southaven, sentenced to serve 10 years on one count of possession of child pornography;
- Christian Shows, 25, of Meridian, sentenced to serve eight years on one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography;
- Mark Randy Magee, 61, of Purvis, sentenced to serve 10 months for sending obscene materials to a juvenile;
- Cody Clines Adkins, 36, of Jackson, sentenced to serve 60 years on six counts of producing and sharing child pornography;
- Kevin Douglas Jenkins, 35, of Pelahatchie, sentenced to serve 21 years and 10 months on one count each of production of child pornography and production of child pornography by a person who has custody of a minor.
“The best news out of this operation is that our commitment to hunting down these sexual deviants resulted in the rescues of 357 children victims nationally,” said Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood. “This demonstrates how collaborative efforts through our ICAC task force in Mississippi make our home state a safer place. Our appreciation cannot be overstated for the hard work of the more than 75 federal, state, and local affiliate agencies who serve on our ICAC task force. Their dedication to protecting our children helps put these criminals behind bars.”
Nationally, Operation Broken Heart arrested more than 1,700 suspects and identified 308 offenders who either produced child pornography or committed sexual child abuse. To read more about Operation Broken Heart, click here.
