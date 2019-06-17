Operation Broken Heart: 19 arrested in Mississippi for sex crimes against children

“The best news out of this operation is that our commitment to hunting down these sexual deviants resulted in the rescues of 357 children victims nationally,” said Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood. “This demonstrates how collaborative efforts through our ICAC task force in Mississippi make our home state a safer place. Our appreciation cannot be overstated for the hard work of the more than 75 federal, state, and local affiliate agencies who serve on our ICAC task force. Their dedication to protecting our children helps put these criminals behind bars.”