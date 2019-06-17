2 Louisiana residents die in 1-vehicle crash in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Louisiana residents died in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 63 in Newton County Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle wreck on SH 63 at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred near Burkeville.
The preliminary crash report shows that Jacqui Warner, 44, was driving a 2005 Mercury passenger car east on SH 63 when she tried to pass another vehicle and met an oncoming passenger vehicle. To avoid a head-on collision, Jacqui Warner swerved back to the right and lost control.
The Mercury went off the road and into a ditch, where it struck a concrete culvert, the press release stated. After the vehicle struck the culvert, it rolled down a steep embankment and came to rest on its roof.
Justice of the Peace Mike Greer pronounced Jacqui Warner and her front passenger, 17-year-old Gabriel Warner, dead at the scene of the wreck, the press release stated.
The other two passengers in Jacqui Warner’s vehicle were both 7-year-old boys. One boy was taken by ambulance to Jasper Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. A medical helicopter transported the second child to a Louisiana hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.