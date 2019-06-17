First Alert: SLIGHT risk of severe weather late Wednesday - Wednesday night

Our next big weather maker will arrive late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will impact the northern half of the area.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be tracking an upper-level storm system and cold front towards the middle of the week. Even though it won’t drop south across the area, this cold front will get close enough to the ArkLaTex to trigger showers and storms. These storms will drop south into the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night and pose a threat of severe weather. Places along and north of I-20 will have the best storm chances and greatest threat of severe weather late Wednesday through Thursday morning.
The latest severe weather outlook for Wednesday and Wednesday night has the I-20 corridor and points to the north under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. This is the area that will have the greatest threat of severe weather late Wednesday through Wednesday night. A MARGINAL risk of severe weather does extend south of I-20, but the threat of severe weather will likely remain north of I-20. The main threats with the strongest storms that develop during this time will be strong to damaging wind gusts, hail and locally heavy rainfall. The tornado threat looks like it’s going to remain very low. Keep in mind, a SLIGHT risk of severe weather is 2 out 5 on our severe scale, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected.
The heaviest rain this week will likely come late Wednesday through Wednesday night and fall across the northern half of the area. Widespread rainfall totals along and north of I-20 will likely be between 1-3″ of rain. A few places could see a little bit more. Most places south of I-20 probably won’t even see an inch of rain.
Here are a few snapshots of FutureTrack late Wednesday through Wednesday night. Keep in mind, the exact timing and placement of the storms will likely change over the next couple of days.
The end of the work week and start of the weekend won’t be quite as wet. A few showers and storms will still be possible on Friday and Saturday, though. Unfortunately, it looks like our rain chances will start to pick Sunday and continue into early next week.
