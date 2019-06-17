First Alert: SLIGHT risk of severe weather late Wednesday - Wednesday night

The latest severe weather outlook for Wednesday and Wednesday night has the I-20 corridor and points to the north under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. This is the area that will have the greatest threat of severe weather late Wednesday through Wednesday night. A MARGINAL risk of severe weather does extend south of I-20, but the threat of severe weather will likely remain north of I-20. The main threats with the strongest storms that develop during this time will be strong to damaging wind gusts, hail and locally heavy rainfall. The tornado threat looks like it’s going to remain very low. Keep in mind, a SLIGHT risk of severe weather is 2 out 5 on our severe scale, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected.