First Alert: More rain expected through midweek

Good morning! Make sure to keep an umbrella handy through at least the first half of the work week. More scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible today. Tuesday will likely not be as wet, but a few showers and storms will still be possible. Most of Wednesday is going to be hot and humid, but storms could fire up late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Some of these storms could be severe along and north of I-20.
This morning is mild. Most places are waking up to temperatures in the 60s. You probably won’t need a light jacket out the door this morning. Go ahead and take an umbrella, though. Scattered downpours will be possible this morning. Rain and wet roads could slow some of us down first thing this morning.
Keep an umbrella handy this afternoon. With an upper-level storm system moving east across the area today, scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Keep in mind, places that see rain today won't be as warm as places that stay dry.
The rain will start to taper off this evening and overnight. Most places will drop back into the 70s by 8 or 9 p.m. Overnight lows will range from the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight will be mild and humid.
Tuesday will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Max heat indices will be near 100 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible.
The first half of the Wednesday will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Rain and storms will start to develop along a cold front just north of the ArkLaTex and drop south into the area late Wednesday into Thursday morning. There is the potential for a few severe storms Wednesday into Wednesday night, mainly along and north of I-20. This is also the area that will have the best chance of rain during this time. Highs on Thursday will be near or just above 90 degrees.
The end of the work week won't be quite as wet. A few showers and storms will still be possible on Friday, though. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.
The start of the weekend will be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s. A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. Unfortunately, it looks like our rain chances will start to pick Sunday and continue into early next week. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.
