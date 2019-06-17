First Alert: More rain expected through midweek

The first half of the Wednesday will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Rain and storms will start to develop along a cold front just north of the ArkLaTex and drop south into the area late Wednesday into Thursday morning. There is the potential for a few severe storms Wednesday into Wednesday night, mainly along and north of I-20. This is also the area that will have the best chance of rain during this time. Highs on Thursday will be near or just above 90 degrees.