Drowning victim at Lake Murvaul identified as Garrison ISD student
June 17, 2019 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 5:28 PM

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Officials have confirmed that Brandon Tenison, a Garrison High School student, drowned Saturday at the public swimming area near Murvaul Marina.

Tenison would have been a senior this fall according to Garrison ISD’s post.

There will be a candlelight vigil at the Garrison High School football stadium Monday night at 7:30.

According to Sheriff Kevin Lake, they received a 911 call around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon reporting a possible drowning. Sheriff Lake said dive teams from neighboring agencies in Louisiana responded and recovered his body at approximately 7:20 Saturday evening.

