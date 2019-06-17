Couple going to prison for trying to transport cocaine through Webster Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are going to federal prison for picking up cocaine in Dallas and trying to transport it through Webster Parish.
Demyia S. Porter, 39, and Naquita N. Graves, 40, both of Canton, Miss., were arrested when a Louisiana state trooper stopped their vehicle Aug. 20 on Interstate 20.
A search of the vehicle turned up $2,647 in Graves’ purse and about 10 kilograms, or 22 pounds, of suspected cocaine in a suitcase in the car’s trunk, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
Graves pleaded guilty Feb. 7 and Porter pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to conspiring to possess at least 5 kilograms of cocaine with the intent to distribute the drug.
Both were sentenced Friday in federal court in Shreveport.
The prison terms for Porter and Graves are 51 months and 57 months, respectively.
Both also have been ordered to serve five years on federal supervised release once they are released from prison.
