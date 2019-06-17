CBD retailer applications available in Louisiana

(KSLA) - Starting Monday, June 17, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will take applications for permits for retailers wanting to sell hemp and CBD products.
Cannabidiol is one of more than 100 compounds found in marijuana. However, it does not get people high.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill allowing hemp and CBD to become legal in Louisiana.
Applying for a permit is one of the requirements to sell CBD in the state.
For more information, you can contact the ATC at (225)-925-4041.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.