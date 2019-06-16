Shreveport NAACP branch hosts rally to stop city violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport NAACP members and other concerned citizens held a stop the violence rally outside of Royalty Cigar Lounge on Saturday, June 15.
The rally was held following a shooting that killed two and injured one outside of the club on Texas Street last Sunday.
Along with this incident, June has seen multiple shootings that have injured or taken the life of a person.
Shreveport NAACP President Lloyd Thompson organized the event to bring awareness to the issues he believes is causing this violence.
“Crime is happening in our community more than ever," President Thompson says. "The police is not the answer to solve the problem within our community.”
Hollywood Presbyterian Church Pastor Harry Cooper was one of the religious leaders who came out to the event.
“Start a love campaign, smile campaign, tolerance campaign, start the ability to see yourself in someone else,” Pastor Cooper says.
The Shreveport branch of the NAACP stressed that they want young people in the city to know that someone loves them and has their back.
