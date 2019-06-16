Recall: Small rocks found in breakfast wraps

(CNN) - More than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps are being recalled, the USDA reported.
El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps are being pulled off the shelves across the country because they may have pieces of material, including small rocks.
The recall affects the 8-pack family size of the egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap.
Ruiz Foods Products produced the wraps in January.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Ruiz Foods advised them that it had received three consumer complaints about the wraps.
For more information on the recall go to USDA.gov.
