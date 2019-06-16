Man passes Shreveport restaurant legacy to his son

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ernest Palmisano Jr. and his son Ernest Palmisano III are second- and third-generation restaurateurs.
Owners of Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge, the same skills and traditions Ernest Jr. learned from his father now are passed on to his son.
“Best thing to ever happen to me, he knows a little more than me now,” Ernest Jr. says. “He’s even come up with his own things and I am very proud.”
Ernest Jr. says his father started cooking in Shreveport in the 1940s.
He started his restaurant with Ernest Jr. by his side.
Since then, Ernest Jr. has taken the business to the next level and become a staple for Cajun cuisine and hospitality in Shreveport.
The restaurant is at 1610 Spring St. in Shreveport, LA 71101.
