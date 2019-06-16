Man involved in chase from LA to TX faces charges in both states

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The East Texan who led authorities on a chase Saturday faces a half dozen charges in Louisiana, where the pursuit began, and four more charges in Texas, where a crash ended the chase.
Richar Landaverde, 22, of the 2000 block of County Road 245 in Kilgore, remains in the Harrison County, Texas, jail.
His bonds total $150,000.
Booking records show he is being held for Caddo Parish on two counts of aggravated flight from an officer and one count each of aggravated assault on a police officer and illegal possession of stolen things.
Landaverde also faces one count each of aggravated flight from and officer and illegal possession of stolen things in neighboring Bossier Parish, the records also show.
In Texas, he is charged with one count each of evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property valued at $30,000 to less than $150,000. Landaverde also is accused of violating his parole.
The chase began soon after state troopers spotted a stolen 2002 Ford Excursion on eastbound Interstate 20 just before 4:30 p.m. June 15, according to Louisiana State Police Troop G.
Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, which they say was being driven by Landaverde. He eluded authorities by trying to strike multiple Louisiana State Police vehicles, authorities said.
During the chase, he allegedly used the stolen vehicle to ram two marked Louisiana State Police units.
Two Louisiana State Police troopers were taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The chase entered Texas about 5:30 p.m.
Marshall, Texas, police say they were notified about 5:35 p.m. They cleared intersections and alerted traffic ahead of the pursuit, police Lt. Len Ames said.
Landaverde left westbound I-20 and turned north onto U.S. Highway 59.
“The driver drove northbound in the southbound lanes of US 59 for approximately one mile before changing back over to the northbound lanes,” Ames said.
The pursuit ended shortly after 5:45 p.m. That’s when the stolen SUV caused into another vehicle at U.S. 59 at U.S. Highway 80 in Marshall.
Now Marshall police are investigating the crash.
Landaverde remains in the Harrison County, Texas, Jail.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.