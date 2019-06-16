Louisiana man drowns off Florida Panhandle

Witnesses say he was unconscious when bystanders pulled him from the water

[Source: Okaloosa County, Fla., Sheriff's Office] (Source: Michele E. Nicholson)
By KSLA Digital Team and The Associated Press | June 16, 2019 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 5:14 PM

(KSLA/AP) - A Louisiana man drowned off a beach along the Florida Panhandle, authorities reported Sunday.

He has been identified as 36-year old Carlos Wuberto Rodríguez, of Baton Rouge.

Rodríguez was seen flailing his arms and struggling in the Gulf of Mexico offshore of Gulf Shore Drive in Destin, Fla., about 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Witnesses said he already was unconscious when bystanders pulled him from the water.

