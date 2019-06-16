Father’s Day: Stormy and Humid

Father's Day will be hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms persisting throughout the day. May have to have a back up plan if your plans included the outdoors.
On Sunday, your Father's Day highs will remain at or near 90 degrees by this afternoon. Early morning storms have made its way into the ArkLaTex and will push southward this afternoon due to a few upper level disturbances. A few of these storms could produce heavy downpours. Later in the day, these storms are expected to become more scattered in nature. With us being under a Marginal Severe Risk (level 1 out of 5), one or two of these could be strong and produce hail and damaging winds.
On Monday, highs drop slightly into the upper 80s with rain chances at 50%. Skies will partly cloudy with rain and scattered thunderstorms possible. By Tuesday, we'll warm back up to around our average near 90. Still, keeping in a 40 percent chance or rain and storms.
By midweek, hot and humid conditions will impact our weather. Highs will be back in the low 90s beginning on Wednesday. Lows, in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day, however, looking to taper off heading towards next weekend as we officially begin Summer on Friday.
Happy Father’s Day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
