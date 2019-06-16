Father’s Day: Stormy and Humid

On Sunday, your Father's Day highs will remain at or near 90 degrees by this afternoon. Early morning storms have made its way into the ArkLaTex and will push southward this afternoon due to a few upper level disturbances. A few of these storms could produce heavy downpours. Later in the day, these storms are expected to become more scattered in nature. With us being under a Marginal Severe Risk (level 1 out of 5), one or two of these could be strong and produce hail and damaging winds.