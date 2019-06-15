West Monroe woman killed in Harrison County crash

West Monroe woman killed in Harrison County crash
By KSLA Digital Team | June 15, 2019 at 1:58 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 1:58 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A Louisiana woman is dead following a crash that injured two others on Thursday, June 13.

Sandra A. Myers, 65 of West Monroe was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. It happened a mile east of Marshall.

Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on IH-20 when he failed to slow down and struck Myers’ Cadillac CTS. The impact caused the Cadillac to hit an SUV and then the SUV hit another tractor-trailer.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the tractor-trailer that hit Meyers' were sent to a Marshall hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.