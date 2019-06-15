Two separate shootings leave several injured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A number of people are recovering after a violent Saturday morning in Shreveport.
The first shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue, outside of a nightclub.
When officers arrived on scene they found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds to both of his legs.
Police were told that it was four to six men in a older model Chevrolet pickup truck that opened fired outside of the club.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital, and his wounds were considered to be non-life threatening, according to the major incident report filed by police.
Three other injured people showed up later to the same hospital for the treatment of injuries they received outside of the same club.
The second shooting happened just an hour later at a home in the 6100 block of Willard Street.
According to police, that’s in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Several people were sleeping inside a home when shots rang outside, and bullets pierced the walls of the home.
The victim, a woman, was struck in the leg by the gunfire.
She was sent to a Shreveport hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.
Because of the nature of this shooting, police do not have any suspect or vehicle information. However, they do know that a handgun was used in this shooting.
Anyone with information about either one of these shootings is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
