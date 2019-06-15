Two arrested in high speed chase from LA into ETX

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police Department was led on a high speed chase into Texas around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.
The chase began as a traffic top on a stolen vehicle. Then the driver took off, leading authorities through both Caddo and Bossier Parishes.
Two people were detained at the final stop in Texas. Their identities have not been released at this time.
The driver was said to be hitting speeds up to 100 miles per hour and driving towards oncoming traffic.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA for updates.
