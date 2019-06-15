Sunflower Trail & Festival takes place today, June 15

GILLIAM, La. (KSLA) - Looking for something to do on Saturday?
The Annual Sunflower Trail & Festival will begin today at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m.
The trail begins on Highway 3049 on Old Dixie-Shreveport Road just outside of the city and stretches all the way to Gilliam.
Families can drive along the trail and check out sunflowers in full bloom. Once they get in Gillam, vendors with sunflower themed crafts and art, as well as live music and food vendors will be there on site.
