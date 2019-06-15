Man builds riverboat along Cane River, historic cruises available right now

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A trip to downtown Natchitoches allows you to view beautiful sights like the Cane River.
It now shares its space with an equally beautiful riverboat- The Cane River Queen.
It’s a new riverboat that provides slow and smooth cruises along some of the most historic places in the city.
Cane River Paddle and Pedal Sports hosts cruises and other fun activities directly on the river. They offer SUP Yoga, paddle boarding, and kayaking
“It’s another way to see the Cane River and a way to actually be on the water,” Julia Coleman-Kiefer, co-owner of Cane River Paddle and Pedal Sports said.
Coleman-Kiefer says paddle boarding and kayaking are two of the fastest growing outdoor recreational sports in the world. That encouraged her to bring it to the City of Lights.
“The Cane River is 33 miles long and has no current. It’s the perfect place, “she said.
She also says the calm and stillness of the river makes it a prime choice for a riverboat.
The Cane River Queen arrived in Natchitoches in April. The coastguard approved vessel was built by its Captain Paul Lohr.
It holds about 60 people and has several safety features to ensure you enjoy the ride.
“The boat has 333 feet of pontoons under it, 38 different air-tight chambers. It’s very stable, “ Captain Lohr said.
He previously worked in the transportation industry for several years. While scouting places for the Cane River Queen, he stumbled upon Natchitoches.
“Everywhere in East Texas, your work is over with unless you’re a fisherman. Here in Natchitoches, October is our busiest part,” he said. “If I stayed in East Texas, in October, I’d be out of business.”
The Winter months in Natchitoches is the city’s busiest time as the Christmas Festival prepares to roll out in downtown.
State leaders say the cruises will benefit the local and state economy.
“It will draw new visitors into the city and keep them here longer,” Charlie Waltman, Membership and Marketing Manager with the Louisiana Travel Association said.
“It will be a new experience for people who’ve already fallen in love with the city,” Waltman said.
For information about booking cruises as well as other activities available at Cane River Paddle and Pedal Sports, click here.
