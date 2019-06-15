Loose livestock: Caddo and Bossier Parish deputies advise owners to watch their animals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Caddo and Bossier Parish deputies, loose livestock is a daily problem.
Caddo Parish has a full time deputy that captures and maintains loose livestock.
Bossier Parish deputies say they have a contractor who charges seven dollars a day, plus mileage, to collect and care for captured animals.
When an animal is captured, both parishes put out an advertisement on social media about the animal. Deputies say they then give the owner ten days to retrieve the animal.
The owner must pay the department the cost for caring for the animal.
If no one claims the animal, the animal then goes to auction.
“We collect anything from a cow,donkey, pig or emu`and give them the best care we can,” Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says. “People need to maintain their animals because sometimes they can cause car accidents from people trying to avoid them in the roadway.”
Deputies also warn animal owners that if they’re caught not maintaining their animals, they can face a citation.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.