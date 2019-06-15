Historic Scottish Rite Cathedral to host first antique & vintage bazaar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Next month the Scottish Rite Cathedral will host its first ever antique and vintage Bazaar.
On Friday, July 19, the event will have a night specifically for a ‘First Purchase’ VIP event which allows ticket holders to be the first to browse all the treasures at the event. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served and the event will boast live music by The Joanitones. The VIP event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or two for $40.
Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21. Admission will be $5 per person. Children 12 and under get in for free.
Tours will be available during the event. Food and beverages will be available.
Some of the funds raised from this event will go towards the ongoing maintenance of the structure.
“The roof is leaking, we need plumbing repairs, the plaster has cracked in several rooms,” said Christopher Cannon, one of the event’s organizers. “Proceeds from this event will help ensure this beautiful piece of Louisiana history stands for another century.”
Cannon added that this event was designed to complement the building.
This is event is made possible by the Shreveport Scottish Rite and The Downtown Development Authority.
