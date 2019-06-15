Historic Scottish Rite Cathedral to host first antique & vintage bazaar

On Friday, July 19, the event will have a night specifically for a ‘First Purchase’ VIP event which allows ticket holders to be the first to browse all the treasures at the event. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served and the event will boast live music by The Joanitones. The VIP event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or two for $40.