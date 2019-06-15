Heat and Humidity Returns to the ArkLaTex

The heat and humidity is back as we head towards a more summer time pattern. Expect a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend and into the coming work week. A wetter and possibly stormier day is expected for Father's Day.
Today's highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies, but the humidity factored in will have feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be gusty at times ranging from 10-15 mph. There is also a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
On Sunday, Father's Day will reach a high of 90 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Our chance for seeing heavy downpours and a strong thunderstorm increase on tomorrow as well. So far, the morning looks like the main bulk of rain and storms staying along and north the I-30 corridor, but becoming more widespread by the afternoon and evening.
Next week, the summer time pattern returns. With Gulf moisture returning, we'll continue to see hot and humid weather once again. This means a daily chance for showers and storms with highs at the beginning of the work week starting off in the upper 80s.
Enjoy your weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
