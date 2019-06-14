Wiley College program allows adults to complete degrees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thinking about returning to college? Wiley College has a program for adults looking to finish what they started.
Wiley College Adult Degree Completion Program offers three degree plans:
- Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with Organizational Management Concentration
- Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice with a Concentration in Criminal Justice Administration
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with nine areas of focus:
- Administration of Justice, Crime and Criminology
- Business Technology
- Child Development Specialist
- Environment and Development Studies
- Ethical Leadership and Conflict Resolution
- Human and Social Services Administration
- Management
- Media, Culture and Communications
- Peacekeeping and Diplomacy
Courses will be taught at the Shreveport Fire/Police Academy. Classes meet once a week and are open to students ages 25 and older.
Participants must have 60 college credits beforehand. Financial aid is available.
One of three programs are listed above are offered fully online.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.