Steamy weather is back for the weekend

Heat, humidity and storms are back for the weekend. Typical early summer weather will continue into next week with very warm to hot and humid afternoons and warm muggy nights. There will be a daily chance of showers and storms with some days wetter than others.
We’ll be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 70s. Expect a hot and steamy Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s with the humidity. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most will stay dry. By Sunday expect to see higher chances of showers and storms with highs around 90.
Much of next week looks hot and very humid with daily chances of rain. Showers and storms will be most numerous early in the week keeping temperatures down in the upper 80s. As rain becomes more isolated later in the week expect to see temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
