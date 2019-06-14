Statewide search on for man accused of killing stepfather

WINN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A statewide manhunt is on for one man, accused of killing his stepfather — the former mayor of Winnfield.
Oshay Booker, 39, was named by authorities in the shooting death of Ronald “Cloud” Goff. Winnfield is about 30 minutes from Natchitoches.
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting happened on Tuesday.
Booker is believed to be traveling out of state in a forest green Honda Pilot.
WPSO says that Booker is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on Booker’s whereabouts is urged to contact authorities.
