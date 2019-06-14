SPD make arrest in Jackson Street drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department arrested Cadarius D. Brantley, 29, for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting that killed a Shreveport man on Thursday, June 13.
Police say Brantley drove by a home in the 3600 block of Jackson St and shot Derek White, 34, of Shreveport, while he was standing outside that residence.
Brantley faces multiple charges, including illegal carrying of a weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule one narcotics with intent to distribute and second degree murder.
This is a developing story.
