Natchitoches City Council member arrested for returning to store following ban

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches City Councilwoman is ordered to court following her arrest on Thursday.
Silvia Morrow faces one charge of entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
According to the Natchitoches Police Department, Morrow was given proper notice that she was not to return to the property of Wardsworth Grocery.
However, on Thursday, Morrow parked in the store’s parking lot to talk with someone. She was then apparently confronted by a store employee who then contacted police.
Police then arrested Morrow.
She is expected to appear in court on July 23.
