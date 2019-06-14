Look Ahead: Alternate traffic route around the Freedom Fest Color Run

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is advising motorists to be mindful of a change in traffic flow beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 for the 2019 Freedom Fest Color Run.
The northbound lanes of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway from Reeves Marine Dr near the CenturyLink Center to the NWLA Veterans Home will be closed.
Barksdale Blvd can be used as an alternate route to travel north. The parkway will be reopen following the completion of the run, estimated to end around 9:30 a.m.
