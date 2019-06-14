Last SUN-sational and pleasantly warm day

Good morning! Make sure to enjoy today because it will be out last pleasantly warm day. Unfortunately, this nice stretch of weather is not going to continue into Father's Day weekend. This weekend will feature more heat, humidity and rain. The heat, humidity and scattered wet weather will linger into next week.
This morning will be our last very comfortable morning. We're waking up to temperatures on either side of 60 degrees. You might need a light jacket before 9 a.m., but most probably won't need one. Make sure to grab your sunglasses out the door this morning. We're going to see plenty of sunshine as soon as the sun comes up this morning. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places across the southern edge of the ArkLaTex could hit 90 degrees. Luckily, the air will be dry this afternoon, so that will help take the edge off the heat. Today could be a bit breezy at times. Expect a south wind at 10-15 mph. This evening will be warm. Temperatures won't drop back into the 70s until 9 or 10 p.m.
Tonight will not be as cool as the last couple of nights. With increasing humidity and clouds, lows will be on either side of 70 degrees.
Summer will be back in full swing this weekend. Expect more heat, humidity and rain this weekend. Saturday will be likely be the drier and hotter half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s. Keep in mind, feels-like temperatures or heat indices will approach 100 degrees. A few downpours can’t be ruled Saturday afternoon, mainly along and south of I-20. The rain activity will be more scattered on Father’s Day. A few showers and storms will be possible across the I-30 corridor Sunday morning. The rain and storms activity will likely develop farther south Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees. Places that see more clouds and rain won’t be as warm as places that stay dry. If your plans with dad on Sunday take you outside, now is a good time to think of a backup plan just in case a shower or storm finds you.
The heat, humidity and scattered wet weather will be with us for most of next week. Highs will be near 90 degrees most days and lows in the low 70s. Even though there will be at least a slight chance of rain in the forecast next week not every will see rain each day.
Have a great day and Father's Day weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.