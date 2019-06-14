Last SUN-sational and pleasantly warm day

Summer will be back in full swing this weekend. Expect more heat, humidity and rain this weekend. Saturday will be likely be the drier and hotter half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s. Keep in mind, feels-like temperatures or heat indices will approach 100 degrees. A few downpours can’t be ruled Saturday afternoon, mainly along and south of I-20. The rain activity will be more scattered on Father’s Day. A few showers and storms will be possible across the I-30 corridor Sunday morning. The rain and storms activity will likely develop farther south Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees. Places that see more clouds and rain won’t be as warm as places that stay dry. If your plans with dad on Sunday take you outside, now is a good time to think of a backup plan just in case a shower or storm finds you.