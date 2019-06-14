LA plant branches out to AR, bringing over 70 jobs to the area

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - The opening of Performance Proppants, a sand mining company, in southern Miller County will create 75 news jobs in the area. The business has given residents optimism about future growth in the area, in fact they are already noticing the changes.
“This has been a big boost to our area. It has brought a lot of money in our area. People are wanting to buy land and build houses,” says Sam Bumgardner, captain with the Doddridge Volunteer Fire Department and chairman for Doddridge Community Development.
According to company leaders many of their employees are from the area.
“We heard from the folks in the community it has been a huge impact on them, a lot of their family have gotten jobs here and they think that will allow their family to stay closer to home,” says Ryan McMaster with Performance Proppants.
Spring Bank Landing, the only store in Doddridge, credits the sand plant that opened around the same time, to their early success.
Leaders with Performance Proppants hope to have it at full production by July, 1.
