Gilliam’s 21st annual Sunflower Trail & Festival begins Saturday

GILLIAM, La. (KSLA) -If you are looking to see fields of sunflowers — you don’t have to go too far from Shreveport.
Just north of the city, lies the town of Gilliam. For its 21st year, it’s bringing back its annual Sunflower Trail & Festival.
The festival will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.
“It started out small,” said Committee Member Deborah Yarbrough. “A few vendors coming out, sunflowers planted along the way, and now it’s just grown so much.”
The trail begins on Highway 3049 on Old Dixie-Shreveport Road just outside of the city and stretches all the way towards Gilliam. Families can drive along the trail and check out sunflowers in full bloom.
The festival will take place in town. There will be local vendors with sunflower themed crafts and art, as well as live music and food vendors on site.
There is also a treasure hunt families can participate in and you can check out submissions for this year’s photography contest over at the Gilliam Library & Museum. The winners will be announced at the festival.
Yarbrough says they’ve have over 60,000 views on their Facebook page, and close to 9,000 people say they are interested in coming to the festival.
Gilliam Mayor Gail Moore says it’s one of her town’s biggest events every year and she looks forward to seeing all the people that come out.
“I love getting to see friends old and new (and) making new friends,” she said. “In our world it’s nice to have a day where we can just smile and enjoy each other.”
