FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity and rain return Father’s Day weekend

Sunday will start out warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers and storms will be possible along and north of the I-30 corridor. By lunchtime, temperatures will be in the mid 80s. It could be very warm, if not hot, and humid by midday. Sunday afternoon will be hot and humid. Some will be cooled off by rain Sunday afternoon, though. Sunday will not be a washout. It’s not going to be raining everywhere all day long. Places along and north of I-30 will likely have the best chance of rain.