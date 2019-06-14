FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity and rain return Father’s Day weekend

Make sure to enjoy Friday because it will be out last SUN-sational and pleasantly warm day. Unfortunately, this nice stretch of weather is not going to continue into Father’s Day weekend.
Summer will be back in full swing this weekend. More heat and humidity will build into the ArkLaTex on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be likely be the drier and hotter half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s. Keep in mind, feels-like temperatures or heat indices will approach 100 degrees. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, make sure to beat the heat by drinking plenty of water. Scattered showers and storms will return on Sunday. With more clouds and rain around, highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees. Places that see more clouds and rain won’t be as warm as places that stay dry.
Even though it’s not likely, a few downpours can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon, mainly across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Sunday will be the wetter half of the weekend. The rain activity will be more scattered on Father’s Day. A few showers and storms will be possible across the I-30 corridor Sunday morning. More rain and storms will develop farther south Sunday afternoon. If your plans with dad on Sunday take you outside, now is a good time to think of a backup plan just in case a shower or storm finds you. Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast with FutureTrack.
Looking for something to do with dad on Saturday? Here are a couple of events that are happening in the ArkLaTex.
It’s going to be a hot and humid in Gilliam, LA for the 21st annual Sunflower Trail and Festival.
With a south wind at 10-15 mph, Cross Lake could be a little choppy for Floatilla on Saturday. There will be fireworks show shortly after dusk.
Sunday will start out warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers and storms will be possible along and north of the I-30 corridor. By lunchtime, temperatures will be in the mid 80s. It could be very warm, if not hot, and humid by midday. Sunday afternoon will be hot and humid. Some will be cooled off by rain Sunday afternoon, though. Sunday will not be a washout. It’s not going to be raining everywhere all day long. Places along and north of I-30 will likely have the best chance of rain.
The heat, humidity and scattered wet weather will be with us for most of next week. Highs will be near 90 degrees most days and lows in the low 70s. Even though there will be at least a slight chance of rain in the forecast every day next week not every will see rain each day.
Over the next week or so the heaviest rain will likely fall across the northern half of the area. This is where widespread rainfall totals of 1-3″ of rain will be possible. A few places could see over 4″ of rain. The southern half of the area probably won’t see quite as much rain.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is your First Alert on the potential for rain impacting your Father’s Day weekend. Here’s how you and your dad can stay ahead of the weather this weekend:
