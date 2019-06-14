Cotton Valley mayor convicted for abuse of office

On or about November 14, 2017, Alexander committed Abuse of Office in violation of La.R.S. 14:134.3 in that he, being the elected Mayor of the Town of Cotton Valley, intentionally used the authority of his office, both directly and indirectly, to compel and coerce the Town of Cotton Valley and its Clerk, Michael McGee, to provide him with a thing of apparent present and prospective value, to-wit, a check drawn on an account owned by the Town of Cotton Valley for $500.00 which the said Joseph Alexander used for personal travel when he, as the Mayor of Cotton Valley, was not entitled by the nature of his office to the $500.00 for personal travel.