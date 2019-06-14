Combating impaired drivers: Sobriety checkpoint Jun. 15 in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police have zero tolerance for impaired drivers. In an effort to combat the problem, Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint Saturday, June 15.
The checkpoint is from 10 p.m. until approximately 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location, in Bossier Parish.
Their mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers, before they cause injury or death to themselves, their passengers, or members of the public. They’re asking the public to designate a sober driver.
You can report aggressive and or impaired driving by dialing *LSP (*577) from your mobile device to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location. Dial 911 to reach your local law enforcement agency.
