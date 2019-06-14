Shreveport City Marshal’s Office unveils ‘state of the art’ training facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office unveiled a new training center today it’s hailing as ‘state of the art.’
Charlie Caldwell, Shreveport City Marshal, said law enforcement agencies from across Louisiana and out of state will be able to train at the facility off Peabody Street.
“We have a state of the art classroom that seats 30 to 35 individuals in there with a SMART intelligent board in there,” Caldwell said. “Individuals can log-in from different areas if they can’t make it to a training and learn what the individuals in the classroom are learning.”
Caldwell also noted he wants the public to use the facility for various training, from active shooter drills to ‘stop the bleed.’ He noted it’s critical the public take advantage of these courses, considering the frequency of active shooter events.
“We have to take proactive measurements to do what it takes to deter this," Caldwell said. “We have to get some individuals knowledgeable of what’s going on, how to deter certain situations, how to end certain situations, how to locate that threat and how to eliminate that threat.”
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was also instrumental in establish the facility. Sheriff Steve Prator said he hopes this new training center enhances both his deputies, as well as other local law enforcement.
“In law enforcement, the trend is to have more training and more technology, you have to do that if you’re going to stay ahead of the curve in fighting criminals and solving crimes,” Sheriff Prator said. “A building like this, a place to have training is critical.”
Caldwell said the facility cost between $80 and $100,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.